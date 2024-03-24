Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sunday snow followed by early week rainfall

Light snow flurries have overspread much of southern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. Most of the snow has been unable to reach the ground around Milwaukee. This may change as daybreak nears. After some lulls, another push of scattered snow showers is possible this afternoon. Overall, accumulations appear minimal. Most places receive less than an inch of snowfall. Snow showers come to a close late this evening as southerly winds usher in warmer air. Highs top out near 40-degrees today.

As highs jump into the 50s tomorrow, more moisture works into Wisconsin. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. While it won't be a washout, it'll be a good idea to have the umbrella! 0.5-1" of rain is possible through Tuesday evening when the scattered showers wrap up. The warmer temps and rainfall will help to melt away all of the snow from Friday.

After a spike into the mid-50s on Tuesday, temperatures cool into the 40s for the rest of the week.



SUNDAY: Chance Morning Flurries; Afternoon Snow ShowersMostly Cloudy

Accum: Less than 1"

High: 40

Wind: SE 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Cool & Breezy

Low: 38

Wind: SE 5-15 G 30 mph

MONDAY: Chance Rain Showers; Isolated Thunder. Windy

High: 52

TUESDAY: Rainy & Windy

High: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 47

