Highs climbed into the 80s yesterday and almost reached 80 in Milwaukee. There’s a better chance of that happening today with a calm wind and plenty of sunshine. The summer-like pattern continues through tomorrow. Highs jump into the mid- to upper 80s across all of southeast Wisconsin.

Watch: When the heat might break

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Summer-like heat, watching for weekend rain

A mainly clear sky will allow lows to fall back into the 60s and upper 50s. Again, some patchy fog is possible wherever there may be clearing.

Sunshine is back on Thursday. A lake breeze will keep the lakefront in the mid-70s, while widespread 80s are expected inland.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an unsettled pattern taking shape for the weekend. Most of Friday and Saturday appear dry, but some hit-and-miss showers can’t be ruled out for the start of the weekend. Extra cloud cover will keep highs in the lower to mid-70s. More scattered rain and a few storms are expected Sunday into Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 80 Lake 85 Inland

Wind: SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 63

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 83 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 71

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Rain

High: 71

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 77

