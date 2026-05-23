Southeast Wisconsin weather: Summer-like by Memorial Day

Other than a few sprinkles (mainly over the lake this morning), mostly dry weather is expected today.
There is a small chance of an isolated shower or storm later this evening through early Sunday morning, but any rain clears out early Sunday with sunny skies by the afternoon.
Another small chance for showers and storms arrives Sunday night and for Memorial Day itself, but any area that does see rain will see it only briefly, with most of our region probably staying dry.
Bottom line, I wouldn't change or cancel any outdoor plans for these small rain chances.
Temperatures will be on the way up. An east breeze will keep things cool lakeside today, but inland spots may hit 70. Everyone should reach the 70s on Sunday and even 80 inland. Then everyone reaches the 80s on Memorial Day and Tuesday.
WATCH: Summer-like weather to hit SE Wisconsin by Memorial Day
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Iso. Shower Late
High: 62 Lake 70 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Shower/Storm Chance
Low: 51
Wind: E 5 MPH
SUNDAY: Slight Shower/Storm Early. PM Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. T-Storms again at Night.
High: 74 Lake 78 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Slight Storm Chance
High: 84
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm
High: 86
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Not Quite as Warm. Slight Rain Chance.
High: 77
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