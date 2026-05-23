Southeast Wisconsin weather: Summer-like by Memorial Day

Other than a few sprinkles (mainly over the lake this morning), mostly dry weather is expected today.

There is a small chance of an isolated shower or storm later this evening through early Sunday morning, but any rain clears out early Sunday with sunny skies by the afternoon.

Another small chance for showers and storms arrives Sunday night and for Memorial Day itself, but any area that does see rain will see it only briefly, with most of our region probably staying dry.

Bottom line, I wouldn't change or cancel any outdoor plans for these small rain chances.

Temperatures will be on the way up. An east breeze will keep things cool lakeside today, but inland spots may hit 70. Everyone should reach the 70s on Sunday and even 80 inland. Then everyone reaches the 80s on Memorial Day and Tuesday.

WATCH: Summer-like weather to hit SE Wisconsin by Memorial Day

Summer-like By Memorial Day

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Iso. Shower Late

High: 62 Lake 70 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Shower/Storm Chance

Low: 51

Wind: E 5 MPH

SUNDAY: Slight Shower/Storm Early. PM Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. T-Storms again at Night.

High: 74 Lake 78 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Slight Storm Chance

High: 84

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm

High: 86

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Not Quite as Warm. Slight Rain Chance.

High: 77

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