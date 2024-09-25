Southeast Wisconsin weather: Stunning fall weather

Sunshine is back today after a damp and gloomy day yesterday. Highs will be very comfortable in the mid 70s. Expect the same thing for Thursday, too, with temperatures starting in the 50s in the morning warming to the 70s in the afternoon.

Down in the tropics, Helene will make landfall in Florida on Thursday evening. As it moves inland and north on Friday, upper-level clouds will filter sunshine across the area. It will still be a very nice day with highs in the 70s.

We'll have a small chance for rain this weekend, but with the latest models we are trending dry. Most of the rain chance look to stay south. Highs once again hold in the lower 70s.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 75

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog

Low: 55

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake, 77 Inland

FRIDAY: High Clouds, Filtered Sunshine

High: 73 Lake, 76 Inland

SATURDAY: Slight Rain Chance, Partly Cloudy

High: 72 Lake, 76 Inland

SUNDAY: Slight Rain Chance, Partly Cloudy

High: 72

