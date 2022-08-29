Southeast Wisconsin weather: Strong to severe storms possible Monday

After a stormy Sunday afternoon/evening, we're not quite done with the thunderstorms and possibly severe storms Monday. Showers and a few thunderstorms have developed along a cold front near La Crosse early Monday morning. They are moving towards southeast Wisconsin, but whether they stay together or weaken is still uncertain. Most atmospheric conditions do not support the continuation of these storms, however moist air and instability aloft could help them hold together. Either way, severe weather isn't expected with this first round, which would move through between 5-9 a.m.

A better chance for strong to severe storms comes around midday. A strong line of storms is expected to develop in central Iowa and push east. Atmospheric conditions are more favorable to our south for severe thunderstorm development, but there is a chance we could see the line of strong storms extend into southeast Wisconsin. The biggest threat would be wind gusts in excess of 59 mph and possibly large hail. The timing of these storms would be between 11 a.m-3 p.m.

Temperatures will be into the mid-80s Monday, with dew points near 70°. This could bring heat index values into the low 90s, so please find ways to stay cool throughout the day.

High pressure builds in for the rest of the week, bringing sunny skies, drier air and highs in the mid-70s to near 80°.

MONDAY: Scattered t-storms. Some may be strong to severe. Muggy

High: 86

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds

LOW: 68

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 80

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 79

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 76

Wind: N/SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 79

