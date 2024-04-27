Southeast Wisconsin weather: Strong storms possible late Saturday

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a potential for strong & severe storms on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed all of southern Wisconsin under a Slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather. The strongest storms could contain high winds and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Saturday morning starts off windy & warm! Some localized fog has developed near the lakefront but will lift as winds continue to mix down to the surface. Highs soar into the upper 70s - near 80°. Some sunshine is expected which could further destabilize the atmosphere. Showers/storms are expected to develop late this afternoon and into the early evening across southern Wisconsin and slowly drift southeastward. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Showers/storms continue overnight and into early Sunday. Highs only top out near 60-degrees due to the cloud cover and rain. Additional strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon/late evening. Repeated rounds of rain will cycle through the area into Monday morning. Overall, a solid half inch to 2" of rainfall is expected. Some localized flooding is possible. Sunshine returns on Tuesday as highs remain close to 70-degrees.



SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Warm; PM Storms, Strong storms possibleHigh: 78

Wind: SW 15-20 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 51

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Rain/Storms Likely; Breezy

High: 60

MONDAY: Scattered showers/storms

High: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Isolated Showers possible

High: 70

