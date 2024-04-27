Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Strong storms possible late Saturday

Scattered showers and storms will form over southern Wisconsin late this evening. The strongest storms could contain hail, high winds, and an isolated tornado.
Storm Team 4 is monitoring a potential for strong & severe storms on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed all of southern Wisconsin under a Slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather. The strongest storms could contain high winds and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Saturday morning starts off windy & warm! Some localized fog has developed near the lakefront but will lift as winds continue to mix down to the surface. Highs soar into the upper 70s - near 80°. Some sunshine is expected which could further destabilize the atmosphere. Showers/storms are expected to develop late this afternoon and into the early evening across southern Wisconsin and slowly drift southeastward. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Showers/storms continue overnight and into early Sunday. Highs only top out near 60-degrees due to the cloud cover and rain. Additional strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon/late evening. Repeated rounds of rain will cycle through the area into Monday morning. Overall, a solid half inch to 2" of rainfall is expected. Some localized flooding is possible. Sunshine returns on Tuesday as highs remain close to 70-degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Warm; PM Storms, Strong storms possibleHigh: 78
Wind: SW 15-20 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
Low: 51
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Rain/Storms Likely; Breezy
High: 60

MONDAY: Scattered showers/storms
High: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Isolated Showers possible
High: 70

