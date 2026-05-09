Southeast Wisconsin weather: Stray Saturday shower

Extra cloud cover and southerly winds kept overnight lows in the 40s & 50s! Frost was nowhere to be seen!

Breezy westerly winds develop today ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs jump into the upper 60s under a partly sunny sky.

A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out near the front later today.

Overnight lows dip back into the 30s & 40s. Some patchy frost will be possible tonight and again Monday/Tuesday mornings.

Sunshine is back for Mother's Day as highs struggle to reach 60 degrees in Milwaukee.

Cooler conditions are expected on Monday before showers arrive on Tuesday. A clipper system brings the next widespread chance of rain. A storm is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures rebound into the 60s to nearly 70 by late next week.

WATCH: Will there be a shower today?

Stray Saturday Shower

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy; Slight Ch. PM Showers

High: 68

Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Lows: 41 Lake 36 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53 Lake 62 Inland

TUESDAY: Rain Likely

High: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

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