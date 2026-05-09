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Southeast Wisconsin weather: Stray Saturday shower

Extra cloud cover and southerly winds kept overnight lows in the 40s & 50s! Frost was nowhere to be seen! Breezy westerly winds develop today ahead of an approaching cold front
Stray Saturday Shower

Extra cloud cover and southerly winds kept overnight lows in the 40s & 50s! Frost was nowhere to be seen!

Breezy westerly winds develop today ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs jump into the upper 60s under a partly sunny sky.

A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out near the front later today.

Overnight lows dip back into the 30s & 40s. Some patchy frost will be possible tonight and again Monday/Tuesday mornings.

Sunshine is back for Mother's Day as highs struggle to reach 60 degrees in Milwaukee.
Cooler conditions are expected on Monday before showers arrive on Tuesday. A clipper system brings the next widespread chance of rain. A storm is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures rebound into the 60s to nearly 70 by late next week.

WATCH: Will there be a shower today?

Stray Saturday Shower

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy; Slight Ch. PM Showers
High: 68
Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 41 Lake 36 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 60

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 53 Lake 62 Inland

TUESDAY: Rain Likely
High: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 60

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