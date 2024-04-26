Southeast Wisconsin weather: Stormy weekend coming

Friday morning lows have only fallen back into the 40s at the lakefront with mid to upper 30s farther inland. Temperatures are running roughly 5-10° warmer than yesterday morning. High-level clouds have moved into Wisconsin as a result of ongoing storms on the Plains. Clouds will continue growing in coverage today as highs reach into the mid 50s to lower 60s inland.

As a warm front lifts northward, more moisture and warmth surges into Wisconsin. There is a chance for a few scattered showers late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Overnight, there is also a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, though some small hail cannot be ruled out.

By Saturday, southeastern Wisconsin is under a warm and windy weather pattern. Highs surge into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels will rise as more moisture works into the area. Much of the morning and early afternoon look dry, windy & sunny.

However, Storm Team 4 is monitoring a storm threat with this setup. There is a chance a few storms may pop up in the heat of the afternoon/early evening. Should storms fire up, they will be able to take advantage of an atmosphere primed for severe weather. Hail and high winds will be the top concern. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Meanwhile, colder air to the northwest will start to shift to the southeast. A cold front will be the focus for additional showers and storms during the late evening and overnight hours. These storms could also produce high winds and hail. As nighttime takes over, instability will wane & storms will weaken.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of southern Wisconsin under a Slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather on Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Showers and storms continue into Sunday as a second area of low-pressure moves through the Midwest. One or two storms could be on the stronger side.

Showers will finally come to an end by Monday as the final cold front pulls out of the area. Highs will hover on either side of 70-degrees next week. After Tuesday sunshine, another few disturbances trigger rounds of showers on Wednesday & throughout the late-week period.



FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Mild & BreezyChance Isolated PM Showers

High: 55 Lake 60 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Isolated Thunderstorms; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 50

Wind: SE 10-15 G 25 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Warm; PM chance showers/storms

Strong storms possible

High: 78

SUNDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Breezy

High: 61

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.