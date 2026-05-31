Southeast Wisconsin weather: Storms & Possible 90s by Weeks End

We are hours away from declaring this the driest May on record. The current record sits at 0.41" of rain in May 1885. We have seen 0.36" this month. After the wettest April on record, we are starting to see drought conditions creep into Wisconsin.

Today and tomorrow will feature a little bit more cloud cover. This will prevent most of the area from reaching the 80s and most lakeside communities from reaching the 70s. Still a nice day with upper 60s to middle 70s for highs and sunshine at times.

There is a very small chance of rain tonight into tomorrow, especially for areas farther southwest. Any rain will be very light.

Starting Tuesday, we'll see temperatures begin to warm up into the 70s for everyone, with 80s expected for a lot of the area on Wednesday and then 80s every Thursday. The end of the week will also bring better rain chances.

WATCH: Will we see temperatures rise into the 90s this week?

Storms & Possible 90s by Weeks End

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Partly Sunny

High: 68 Lake 75 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Slight Rain Ch. Southwest

Low: 52

Wind: NE 5 MPH

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Rain Ch.

High: 72 Lake 76 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Rain Ch.

High: 85

FRIDAY: Chance of Storms

High: 87

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