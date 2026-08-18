Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is in the community this morning at Golden Hour Coffee + Wine in Brookfield. You may want to grab an iced coffee today as the humidity returns.

Check out the forecast:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Storm chances return as humidity climbs

The brief reprieve from the warmth & humdity has come to an end today. Highs temperatures are back into the 80s and dew points are climbing. This coincides with our next chance for rainfall. A cold front is progressing southward through Wisconsin and may trigger a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A few stronger storms are possible across Iowa and into southern Wisconsin, but widespread severe weather is looking unlikely. The strongest storms could contain gusty winds as well as heavy rain.

Up to 0.25" of rainfall is possible with today's showers/storms. Locally higher amounts in stronger storms could drive totals towards 0.50"

Sunshine returns for Wednesday & Thursday as highs settle in the upper 70s - near 80 degrees. Dew points will retreat to the mid-50s which is much more comfortable feel! A few rain showers are possible on Friday as a frontal system passes. Much of the weekend will be dry with highs in the 70s!

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Humid; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 81

Wind: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Storms Ending; Partly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower/Storm

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Pop-Up

High: 77

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