Southeast Wisconsin weather: Storm brings rain and snow on Monday

A storm system will move across the region Monday and Tuesday, bringing rain, snow, and some breezy conditions. The storm's warm front will lift through Monday bringing widespread rain showers, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Showers become isolated Monday night, but will continue into Tuesday. As the storm moves northeast, we'll see a quick change over to light snow late Tuesday, with little to no accumulation expected. Overall rainfall will be a quarter to a half inch. It will be breezy with southeast winds Monday 15-30 mph and west winds Tuesday 10-15 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures remain relatively mild and in the mid-40s.

We'll have a brief break Wednesday with cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees.

Another storm quickly approaches Wednesday night and will bring us our next round of precipitation through Thursday. There is a lot of uncertainty with the track, which will ultimately determine if we see rain or snow here in southeastern Wisconsin. If the storm tracks farther south we would stay on the snowier side of the system and could be looking at a few inches of snow. If the storm tracks farther north we'd mainly be looking at rain with a quick change over to snow as the storm moves east, with little to no accumulation. Stay tuned for updates!

MONDAY: Rainy. Breezy

High: 45°

Wind: SE 15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: A few showers

Low: 40°

Wind: SW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Isolated rain and snow showers. Breezy

High: 44°

Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 40°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy

High: 40°

Wind: E/NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 34°

