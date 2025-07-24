Rain showers and cloud cover will keep the worst of the heat away today, but it will still feel very humid. Scattered showers and storms were ongoing across southwest Wisconsin.

A few showers have begun to drift toward south-central Wisconsin and may impact the Milwaukee area later this morning.

When you'll need the umbrella:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Still very humid; watching for downpours

As the slow-moving front drops to the south, intermittent rain will continue throughout the day. Highs will reach toward 90 near Milwaukee and points south. Where clouds and rain linger, highs may only climb into the lower to mid-80s. Heat index values may still reach into the 90s and near 100 in a few spots—especially across far southeast Wisconsin.

With the front to the south, overnight lows will drop into the 70s. Outside of a few showers near the state line tomorrow, Friday is trending mainly dry with highs in the 80s. A cluster of showers and storms is now set to impact the area on Saturday. Hot and humid conditions return early next week.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Chance Rain/Storms

High: 90 State Line 85 Farther North

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Rain/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 70

Wind: W 3-5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Still Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms South

High: 80

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 83

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm and Humid.

High: 85

MONDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid

High: 90

