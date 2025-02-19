Southeast Wisconsin weather: Still very cold but a slow warming trend is on the horizon

A Cold Weather Advisory continues until 10 a.m. for wind chills this morning ranging between 15 to 25 below zero. Upper-level clouds will filter our sunshine today with highs getting a few degrees warmer in the teens. Still... that is about 20 degrees below average for this time of year. A weak wave of energy will bring a few flurries possible this evening into tonight.

Highs will hit the 20s Thursday and Friday. The warm up continues into the weekend with highs returning in the 30s. It keeps going from there with highs in the lower 40s early next week! There will be a few clipper systems in the region next week. The first one looks to mainly stay north Monday with a better chance for a rain/snow mix Tuesday as the next one comes a little further south.

WEDNESDAY: High Clouds, Filtered Sun, Cold, Few Flurries Late

High: 15

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Few Flurries, Still Very Cold

Low: 6 Lake, 0 Inland

Wind: NW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 27

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 29

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 37

