Southeast Wisconsin weather: Still chilly Wednesday but mostly sunny

There's still a chill in the air this morning. Along with some clouds, we may see some fog develop this morning, especially lakeside. Sunshine should break out by this afternoon. High temperatures will range from around 50 lakeside to near 60 inland. Another cold night is on tap tonight with some frost possible inland.
The next chance for rain will be Thursday evening through Friday. This round of rain should be a lot more scattered compared to yesterday. Nice spring weather is expected this weekend and a big warm-up is possible next week.

TODAY: Morning Clouds/Fog. Bec. Mostly Sunny and Still Cool
High: 52 Lake 57 Inland
Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Cold. Frost Inland
Low: 40 Lake 33 Inland
Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Ch. Showers Late
High: 52 Lake 58 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Ch. Showers
High: 51 Lake 56 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 57 Lake 65 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 60 Lake 65 Inland

