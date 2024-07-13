Southeast Wisconsin weather: Sticky and stormy

The heat and humidity are ramping up this weekend. Highs climb into the 90s by Sunday and Monday. With dew points in the 70s, heat index values could soar towards 100-degrees in some spots. Meanwhile, Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential for strong storms given all the heat and humidity.

Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine this Saturday. Heat index values could reach into the lower and mid 90s.

Meanwhile, ongoing storms in Minnesota could track through Wisconsin and reach our area late tonight. Before then, there is a chance for a pop-up storm or two. Given all the heat and humidity, any storms this weekend will be capable of delivering downpours, some hail and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of SE Wisconsin under a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe weather tonight.

Storms wrap up early Sunday morning. Most of the day appears dry with daytime heating driving highs well into the 90s. Heat index values could approach or exceed 100-degrees.

Pop-up storms are possible in the evening hours. Some storms could be strong.

A frontal boundary will trigger additional showers and storms for Monday. Highs will be a bit cooler, but still well above-average. Heat index values remain in the upper 90s.

By Tuesday, the frontal boundary will have passed through the area. Outside of some morning showers/storms near the State Line, most of the day is drier and cooler - with highs falling back into the 80s. The rest of the week is trending much cooler.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms LateHigh: 86

Wind: S/SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Storms; Some could be Strong

Low: 72

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 93 Heat Index near or above 100

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 91 Heat Index near 100

TUESDAY: Chance AM Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy & Cooler

High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 76

