Southeast Wisconsin weather: Staying wet and breezy

We're seeing a very mild start to this Monday with temperatures in the 60s this morning as a warm front pushes north across the state. The highest rain chances today will be during the morning hours, then conditions will be mainly cloudy with just an isolated shower or two this afternoon. Temperatures will warm a couple degrees this afternoon into the upper 60s.

Expect breezy winds today and into tonight with another round of rain on the way for the overnight hours. You may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Low temperatures will not drop much — only into the low 60s.

We'll see one last chance for rain Tuesday afternoon as a cold front sweeps in from the west. Scattered showers and an isolated stronger storm will be possible. Over the next two days, we could see an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Expect nice weather Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another system brings rain chances late Saturday into Sunday.

MONDAY: AM Rain, Iso. PM Shower, Breezy, MildHigh: 69

Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain, Iso. Thunder, Mild, breezy

Low: 61

Wind: S 10-20 G 25 mph

TUESDAY: Scattered Rain, Iso. Thunder, Breezy, Mild

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

