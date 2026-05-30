Southeast Wisconsin weather: Staying Mostly Dry & Nice

An easterly breeze will return today and cool things down a bit. Temperatures will still be comfortable with highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s. From there, temperatures will slowly warm up into next week with 70s expected Sunday through Tuesday, then 80s by the end of the week for everyone.

We'll continue to be sunny & dry with a very small chance for showers on Monday that won't add up to much. A better chance of rain arrives next Friday.

WATCH: Will we continue to see temperatures rise this week?

Staying Mostly Dry & Nice

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Cooler

High: 65 Lake 72 Inland

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 51

Wind: NE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: Slight Ch. Shower Early. Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 80 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake 80 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 79

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