Southeast Wisconsin weather: Staying Mostly Dry & Nice

An easterly breeze will return today and cool things down a bit. Temperatures will still be comfortable with highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s. From there, temperatures will slowly warm up into next week with 70s expected Sunday through Tuesday, then 80s by the end of the week for everyone.
We'll continue to be sunny & dry with a very small chance for showers on Monday that won't add up to much. A better chance of rain arrives next Friday.
WATCH: Will we continue to see temperatures rise this week?
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Cooler
High: 65 Lake 72 Inland
Wind: E 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 51
Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 70 Lake 75 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Slight Ch. Shower Early. Mostly Sunny
High: 75 Lake 80 Inland
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 74 Lake 80 Inland
WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 79
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