Southeast Wisconsin weather: Staying dry and warm

This weather is beautiful, but we need some rain! We are now over an inch and a half below normal in the rainfall department this month. Odds aren't looking great, with our next "chance" of rain not until the weekend.

We do have a couple areas of patchy fog this morning. It will be a warm Monday area wide with more sunshine. With a breeze from the southeast, high temps lakeside will stay near the lower 80s while some inland areas reach into the upper 80s! Same thing for Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies.

Expect a slight drop in temperatures for the middle of the week in the upper 70s to low 80s and still bone dry. Our next best chance of rain looks to be Sunday into Monday of next week. But even that doesn't look too impressive with the highest rain chances staying to our west.



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, WarmHigh: Lake 83, Inland 88

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 63

Wind: SE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High: Lake 81, Inland 87

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 79

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

