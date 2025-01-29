Southeast Wisconsin weather: Staying above average and breezy

Still breezy this morning into this afternoon but winds will not be as strong as the last couple of days. Highs today will drop back a few degrees as winds briefly turn to the northwest. Expect upper 30s with plenty of sun mixing with some clouds.

Mild temperatures tonight as winds turn back to the southwest. Lows will be in the upper 20s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. A beautiful day for the end of January on Thursday with highs forecasted to hit the low 50s. We could get very close and might hit the record high of 53 degrees if we can keep enough sunshine in the forecast in the afternoon.

We are then tracking a stronger low pressure moving in from the south Thursday night into Friday. The low pressure center will track across the middle of Illinois which puts us just on the northern edge of the precipitation. The best chance for a rain/snow mix will be along and south of I-94. Keep an eye on the forecast as rain switching to wet snow could be an issue.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 39

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild

Low: 28

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Mild

High: 52

FRIDAY: Chance Rain To Rain/Snow Mix, Mainly South I-94

High: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 34

SUNDAY: AM Mix Chance, Mild

High: 47

