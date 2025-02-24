Southeast Wisconsin weather: Starting the week above freezing

It is mild and breezy this morning with temperatures already starting above freezing. We will make a run at 50 degrees today, but that will depend on two things. If we can get some sunshine to mix in with the clouds and if our snowpack doesn't cool the surface air too much. Overall expect a mild and breezy day with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

A weak disturbance will move in this evening into tonight bringing the chance for a few isolated rain showers. Most of that will end by the early morning hours on Tuesday. Clearing skies will move in Tuesday giving us what I think will be one of the best days of the week! Light winds mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s will feel amazing.

Another system will push towards us on Wednesday, bringing the chance for rain showers once again with temperatures in the 40s. Staying mild through Friday then a cold front will drop our temperatures down into the 30s for the weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild

High: 50

Wind: WSW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. Showers, Mild, Patchy Fog

Low: 33

Wind: W 10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy To Mostly Sunny

High: 46

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain Showers

High: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Mix Chance

High: 43

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 50

