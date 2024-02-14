Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spring today, snow tonight

*** A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge and Washington counties from midnight to 6am Thursday. ***

Another nice spring-like day today with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase later in the afternoon from west to east.

A quick moving system then arrives tonight into Thursday morning. The most recent model trends have moved the low pressure further north. That keeps things warmer across southeastern Wisconsin meaning more rain and less snow in some areas. Still thinking areas north of I-94 could see 1-3 inches of wet snow with some heavier pockets in areas under a winter weather advisory. In areas where precipitation is mainly snow, it will come down very heavy for a few hours (2-6am).

Minor accumulations will be possible along I-94 in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Jefferson counties, but southern counties near Illinois are likely to stay mostly rain. It is quick moving so in will be gone by the mid-morning hours. Then decreasing clouds will bring plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

Another quick moving system misses us to the south Friday with dry and cooler weather through the weekend.



WEDNESDAY: Mainly Sunny, Late PM cloudsHigh: 45

Wind: S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Rain/Snow Mix past Midnight

Low: 34

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Rain/Snow Early (1-3+ North, Minor Totals Along 94, Mostly Rain South)

High: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries

High: 31

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Chilly

High: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High: 39



