Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spring-like weather pattern; cooler temperatures near the lake

Southeast Wisconsin can expect a more spring-like weather pattern this week, with temperatures varying significantly between lakefront areas and inland locations.

Overnight cloud cover and light northwest winds kept temperatures mild with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region.

Winds will shift to the northeast later today as clouds thin out. A lake breeze will keep high temperatures in the 50s along the lakefront, while areas farther inland can expect temperatures to reach the low to mid-60s.

Monday morning will bring cooler conditions, with lows potentially dropping into the lower 40s throughout Southeast Wisconsin. Some areas, especially near the Kettle Moraine, may see temperatures dip into the upper 30s with the possibility of patchy frost. Bring in or cover sensitive plants as a precaution.

Temperatures will climb back into the 50s on Monday, accompanied by a breezy northeast wind.

An area of low pressure will pass south of Wisconsin on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing scattered showers to the region. The best chance for rain will be south of I-94. Precipitation is expected to linger into Wednesday morning before clouds finally move out.

The late-week forecast shows a drier pattern developing with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly CloudyHigh: 56 Lake, 62 Inland

Wind: N/E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 41

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 52

TUESDAY: Rainy, Breezy

High: 51

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers; Breezy

High: 53

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56

