Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spring-like weather for first day of spring

Happy first day of spring! Spring officially starts at 4:24p CST. Today will feel more like spring with southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph, gusts up to 30 mph, helping temperatures climb to near 50° by the afternoon. We'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine today with a chance for a few sprinkles late.

A few light rain/snow showers are likely Monday night, with no new snow accumulation. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s by Tuesday morning.

After a few light rain/snow showers early Tuesday, skies will be cloudy with temperatures climbing to near 50° in the afternoon. Rain showers return and increase across the area Tuesday evening and continue through midday Wednesday. Rainfall will be less than 1/4". High temperatures climb back to near 50° Wednesday afternoon.

A rain/snow mix is likely again Thursday, with no snow accumulating. High temperatures stay near average and in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds

Low: 29°

Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy

High: 48°

Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain/snow showers

High: 47°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, breezy

High: 52°

THURSDAY: Ch. wintry mix

High: 46°

FRIDAY: Chance showers

High: 43°

