Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spring-like weather for first day of spring

Happy first day of spring! Spring officially starts at 4:24p CST. Today will feel more like spring with southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph, gusts up to 30 mph, helping temperatures climb to near 50° by the afternoon. We'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine today with a chance for a few sprinkles late.
A few light rain/snow showers are likely Monday night, with no new snow accumulation. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s by Tuesday morning.
After a few light rain/snow showers early Tuesday, skies will be cloudy with temperatures climbing to near 50° in the afternoon. Rain showers return and increase across the area Tuesday evening and continue through midday Wednesday. Rainfall will be less than 1/4". High temperatures climb back to near 50° Wednesday afternoon.
A rain/snow mix is likely again Thursday, with no snow accumulating. High temperatures stay near average and in the mid to upper 40s.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds
Low: 29°
Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy
High: 48°
Wind: SW 10-20 G 30 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain/snow showers
High: 47°
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, breezy
High: 52°
THURSDAY: Ch. wintry mix
High: 46°
FRIDAY: Chance showers
High: 43°
