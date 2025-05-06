A few clouds might mix in this morning as a stubborn area of low pressure sits over Lake Erie. With that low pushing further north and east, it will give us lots of sunshine and, more importantly, a breeze from the northwest. That will allow temperatures to climb across southern Wisconsin. A lake breeze will develop late in the afternoon, cooling things down closer to the lake by the evening hours. Highs will hit the upper 60s along the lake, with low 70s inland. It will be a beautiful spring day to enjoy!

Clear skies and calm conditions are expected tonight, with lows in the upper 40s. A dry cold front will move through Wednesday morning, bringing breezy winds from the northeast and colder temperatures. As that cooler air pushes in, we could see an isolated sprinkle by the evening. Highs will be in the 50s by the lake and 60s inland.

How warm temperatures get today:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spring beauty today

Thursday will be a little cool, but warming temperatures are expected heading into the weekend and into next week. A very dry and mild stretch of weather is anticipated, with no significant systems impacting Wisconsin over the next week to week and a half.



TUESDAY: Few Clouds Early, Lots Of Sun, Lake Breeze Late

High: 68 Lake, 73 Inland

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 48

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Sprinkle Late?

High: 57 Lake, 65 Inland

THURSDAY: Sunny

High: 53 Lake, 60 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 61 Lake, 68 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Shower

High: 67 Lake, 74 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.