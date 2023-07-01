Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spotty weekend showers possible

Hit & miss showers are the big story for the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and storms were ongoing across portions of Illinois early Saturday morning. Cloud cover from this complex of rain has moved into southern Wisconsin. There is a chance for a few showers this afternoon, but the coverage and potential remain low. Highs will only climb into the lower/mid 80s due to the cloud coverage.

Lows dip into the lower 60s overnight. As an area of low-pressure passes south of Wisconsin, a few showers may graze the State Line & move into the region. This would be more likely during the morning and into the early afternoon. While either day is not a washout, it's best to stay weather aware while outdoors!

Heat, humidity & the sunshine return for the 3rd/4th of July. The hot summer Sun may spark a pop-up storm or two in southern Wisconsin - as is typical in the Summer months. Highs will jump from the mid 80s/near 90 on Monday to the 90s on Tuesday.

Besides that outside chance for rain, the next best opportunity for storms arrives on Wednesday. A cold front will drop through the Great Lakes - taking temperatures from the 80s back into the 70s by the end of the week.



SATURDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Mostly CloudyHigh: 83

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: E 5 mph

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

High: 75 Lake 80 Inland

MONDAY: Warm, Humid & Sunny

High: 85 Lake Near-90 Inland

TUESDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid

High: 91

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 85

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.