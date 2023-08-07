Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spotty showers, highs in the 70s on Monday

A few spotty showers are possible throughout Monday, but most places will stay dry.
The area of low-pressure that was forecast for the weekend took a more Southerly track &amp; slowed down - leading to an almost complete miss of SE Wisconsin.
Cloud cover remains overhead today as the system pivots out of the region. A few spotty showers are possible throughout Monday, but most places will stay dry. As a result of more clouds, highs will only climb into the upper 70s - near 80-degrees. 

Sunshine is expected through the mid-week with highs climbing back into the mid 80s at the lakefront. The humidity returns as well.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring two rain chances this week. The first passes by on Wednesday. However, there are signals that this area of low-pressure may pass farther South of Wisconsin & lead to more rain in Illinois. Rain chances will be highest near the State Line and lower farther North.
Another low-pressure system takes aim at the Badger State on Friday. Showers/storms are in the forecast to cap off the work week.

*SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FROM MILWAUKEE TO THE STATE LINE FROM 7AM TO 7PM MONDAY*
MONDAY: Partly Sunny; Spotty Shower Possible
High: 79
Wind: NE 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 65
Wind: N/W 5 MPH

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Pop-Up Storm Possible
High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance Shower/Storm
High: 86

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 83

FRIDAY: Chance Rain/Storms; Partly Cloudy
High: 85

