Another gloomy and cool day, with the calendar now saying May, but it feels more like early April. While the heavy rain is gone, we will still see the chance for a few isolated to scattered rain showers today. There will be plenty of dry time, with highs in the low 50s by the lake and mid 50s inland.

The weekend is now looking a bit more complicated and not so perfect. Today's low pressure will struggle to leave, which will keep clouds and an isolated rain shower around for early Saturday. Then, Saturday afternoon, we will see more sunshine, but cool temperatures off the lake. Sunday will be the opposite, with some sunshine to start, then increasing clouds as a cutoff low pressure slowly swings back from east to west. That will bring the chance for a few showers late Sunday into Monday.

How long this gloomy early spring pattern lasts:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spotty rain chances

The pattern looks to calm down, and temperatures look to warm a bit more as we get past Monday. More sunshine and 60s are looking likely, with inland spots some days reaching into the 70s.



FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Slight Ch. Showers

High: 52

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy With Slight Ch. Showers

Low: 39

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Ch. Shower Early, Afternoon Sunshine

High: 49 Lake, 56 Inland

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Slight Ch. Shower Late

High: 56 Lake, 63 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 54 Lake, 61 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 64 Lake, Inland 72

