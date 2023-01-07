Southeast Wisconsin weather: Some sunshine Saturday

Clouds have been stubborn to break across SE Wisconsin. An area of clearing has developed between Fond du Lac & Green Bay. However, more clouds are drifting from North to South - into the Fox Valley. While we may see some sunshine today, clouds will still be around. Highs will climb into the lower 30s under a light NE wind.

High-pressure keeps the region dry this weekend - with the best chances of snow & rain staying South. More clouds build into the area on Sunday as high-pressure drifts East. A flurry or two is possible with these clouds.

Southerly winds continue into the beginning of the week - bumping high temperatures into the 40s. A passing disturbance may bring some light rain/mix late Monday into Tuesday.

Otherwise, more clouds are expected next week with above-average highs. Rain & Snow return by Thursday/Friday.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 33

Wind: NE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance Flurry

High: 36

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 40

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny and Mild

High: 39