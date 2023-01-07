Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Some sunshine Saturday

While we may see some sunshine today, clouds will still be around
Clouds have been stubborn to break across SE Wisconsin. An area of clearing has developed between Fond du Lac &amp; Green Bay. However, more clouds are drifting from North to South - into the Fox Valley. While we may see some sunshine today, clouds will still be around. Highs will climb into the lower 30s under a light NE wind.
High-pressure keeps the region dry this weekend - with the best chances of snow & rain staying South. More clouds build into the area on Sunday as high-pressure drifts East. A flurry or two is possible with these clouds.

Southerly winds continue into the beginning of the week - bumping high temperatures into the 40s. A passing disturbance may bring some light rain/mix late Monday into Tuesday.

Otherwise, more clouds are expected next week with above-average highs. Rain & Snow return by Thursday/Friday.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 33
Wind: NE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance Flurry
High: 36

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild
High: 40

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny and Mild
High: 39

