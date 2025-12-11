The cold has returned to southeast Wisconsin. Overnight lows plunged into the teens and 20s, and wind chills have dipped into the single digits.

Some sunshine is expected later this morning before clouds build back in tonight.

Wach: How cold it will get

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Some snow before the cold

Another clipper system rolls through the Great Lakes, but this time largely misses Wisconsin. New model data support a more southerly track, keeping most of the snow in Illinois. A quick dusting is possible near the state line. We'll also keep an eye on any lake effect that manages to briefly develop over eastern Racine and Kenosha counties.

Another round of light snow is likely Friday. Accumulations will remain under 1 inch.

Bitter cold sets in for the weekend, with lows diving well below zero and wind chills reaching minus 15 to minus 25 in some spots. Next week is trending warmer, with some days registering highs above freezing.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Increasing Clouds Late

High: 21

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Snow (Mainly SW); Mostly Cloudy

Low: 14

Wind: NW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Chance Snow; Up to 1" Accumulation

High: 25

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Flurry; Very Cold

Wind Chill -10

High: 8

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Cold

Wind Chill: -20

High: 9

MONDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 22

