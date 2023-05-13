Southeast Wisconsin weather: Some rain Saturday but not a washout

It's a bit rainy & gray for Mother's Day weekend, but there will be dry time to head outside. Saturday morning starts with a few showers around SE Wisconsin - near Milwaukee & points North.

Overall, the day will be mainly dry minus a spotty shower or two. The best rain chances are farther North of Milwaukee. Highs will climb into the lower 70s away from Lake Michigan. 60s are far more likely closer to the lakeshore.

Clouds remain overhead tonight as an area of showers moves into the Badger State. Rain chances persist through Sunday morning and early afternoon. High pressure will slide in from the North - bringing an end to the rain from North to South during the afternoon/evening. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s.

With a quickly clearing sky, Monday morning lows may drop into the 40s - a warning for any gardeners planting on Mother's Day!

Sunshine will be around for much of next week. Highs are back into the lower 70s for Monday & Tuesday. A backdoor cold front will drop temperatures on Wednesday - keeping lows in the mid-40s & highs near 60.

The next chance of rain arrives along a cold front late Thursday into Friday.



SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance ShowerHigh: 64 Lake 72 Inland

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy; Chance Showers

Low: 50

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Cloudy & Cooler

High: 57

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Mostly Sunny

High: 74

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Much Cooler

High: 60

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.