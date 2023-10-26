Southeast Wisconsin weather: Stray shower/storm possible Friday, windy and cold for football games

Watch Now
Just a stray shower or storm is possible on Friday. Temperatures start to dip Friday afternoon. It's going to be windy and chilly for all the High School Playoff football games.
So far, the rain hasn't been terribly too heavy, but we still may have a few heavier showers or even a thunderstorm this evening. Rain continues to be much more hit-and-miss overnight. Just a stray shower or storm is possible on Friday.

Temperatures start to dip Friday afternoon. It's going to be windy and chilly for all the High School Playoff football games. Low temperatures Friday night dip into the 30s. Trick or treating on Saturday looks dry but we may get clipped with another area of light rain later Saturday night and into Sunday.

TONIGHT:    Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Showers            Low:  62
            Wind:       SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:     Mostly Cloudy and Windy. Ch. Shower or T-Storm, mainly Early
            High: 70
            Wind:       SW to W 15-25 mph

SATURDAY:   Parlty Cloudy, Breezy, and Cooler. Ch. Rain at Night.
            High:       50

SUNDAY:     Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly. Ch. Light Rain
            High:       44

MONDAY:     Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool
            High:       44

