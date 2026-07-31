Southeast Wisconsin weather: Soaking rain on the way

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low pressure moving toward Wisconsin this weekend. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible from late Friday through early Saturday afternoon. Widespread 1 to 1.5-inch rainfall totals are expected. Downpours are expected overnight.

Watch: Soaking rain on the way

Soaking rain on the way

Before the rain arrives, clouds will increase throughout Friday as highs top out near 80. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Rain showers will bring much-needed rain to the region. The highest totals are likely south of Interstate 94. Any training or repeated rounds of showers may lead to locally higher rainfall amounts. Sunshine will return Sunday. Highs will return to the mid- to upper 70s.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers

High: 80

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers/Storms Likely; Windy

Low: 66

Wind: E 10-20 G 25 mph

SATURDAY: Early Rain Showers; Ending by Afternoon

High: 72

Wind: NE 15-20 G 30 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 72

Wind: NE 10-15

MONDAY : Mostly Sunny

High: 77

TUESDAY: Warmer & More Humid

High: 80

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