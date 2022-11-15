Southeast Wisconsin weather: Snowy next few days

Snow showers arrive Tuesday morning and will continue throughout the day. Closer to Lake Michigan will see a rain/snow mix, and potentially just rain at times, as the lake is currently 47° near Milwaukee, 15° above freezing. Isolated snow showers will continue overnight and into Wednesday, with a rain/snow mix by the lake. As the winds shift and colder air moves in from the northwest, we'll switch to light snow showers across the entire area Wednesday night into Thursday. Snowfall will be very light during this time, with <0.5" possible, and taper off from west to east. Temperatures will be chilly Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 40° and lows in the low 30s.

Snowfall accumulation will be 1-2" across southeast Wisconsin. But breaking it down a bit more, by the lakefront where temperatures will be above freezing, we'll see a rain/snow mix, with snowfall accumulation a trace to 1.5", including the city of Milwaukee. Most inland spots can expect 1-2", with higher totals through the Kettle Moraine (eastern Fond du lac, western Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha, western Racine, and western Kenosha counties) where 2-4" of snow is possible.

Colder temperatures move in behind the storm with highs near 30°, lows in the teens, and wind chills in the single digits by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Snow showers. Wintry Mix lakeside

Accumulation: Lakeside: 0.5-1.5", Widespread: 1-2", Kettle Moraine: 2-4"

High: 39

Wind: ENE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Light snow showers

Accumulation: <0.5"

Low: 32

Wind: ESE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Wintry Mix

Accumulation: Trace

High: 40

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Light snow. Cloudy. Breezy

Accumulation: Dusting

High: 33

Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy

High: 29