The lull in rain and snow has been in place since midnight, but snow showers are on the way. Steady snow is expected throughout the morning commute, with wind gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph.

Watch: When a deep freeze sets in

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Snowy & blustery morning commute

Low visibility combined with accumulating snow will make for slower travel. Up to 1 inch of additional snowfall is possible.

A few flurries are possible in the breezy northwest winds later today. Temperatures topped out this morning in the mid- to upper 30s. Falling temperatures are expected this afternoon and evening, with readings dropping into the 20s by 5 p.m. Overnight lows will crash into the single digits, with wind chills near zero.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs barely reaching 20 degrees. Storm Team 4 is monitoring a series of clipper systems that could bring a daily chance of snowfall through the start of the weekend. Thursday’s snow chance has largely shifted southwest of the TMJ4 viewing area. A quick hit of snow is expected early Friday and again on Saturday. The tracks of these clippers will be watched carefully. As of Wednesday morning, they would bring minor accumulations — up to 1 inch — for parts of southern Wisconsin.

A deep freeze sets in this weekend, with low temperatures below zero. Wind chills may reach 15 to 20 degrees below zero in some spots. Afternoon highs may barely climb out of the single digits.

Luckily, a warmer trend sets up toward midweek next week.

WEDNESDAY: Early Snow; Falling Temperatures

High: 34; Falling to 25 by 5P

Wind: NW 15-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing

Low: 8 Wind Chill: -5 to 5

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 20

Wind: W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Chance Snow

High: 26

SATURDAY: Chance Flurry; Very Cold

High: 9

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 9

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.