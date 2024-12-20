Southeast Wisconsin weather: Snow wrapping up, breezes moving in

The snow is starting to sink south this morning bringing this impressive system to an end for some. There will be the chance for lake-effect snow showers right along the lakefront through this morning as colder air wraps in from the northeast, which could keep roads messy through the morning. Overall, the heaviest bands of snow set up over Dodge, Washington, and Ozaukee counties, where we expect some of the highest snowfall totals to come from as things come to a close.

Skies will start to clear as we get into the afternoon, but winds will pick up as well as the low-pressure system departs. Winds will gust as high as 25 to 30 mph and temperatures will start to tumble this evening. Highs today will sit in the lower 30s falling into the lower teens tonight with wind chills in the single digits.

Things will be a little chilly on Saturday but not a bad day for some winter activities with highs in the mid-20s and a mix of sun and clouds. Expect low 30s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies as we round out the weekend. A warm up then heads our way towards Christmas with a light mix of rain/snow Monday morning.

FRIDAY: Snow Ends, AM Lake-Effect Near Lake, Breezy & Clearing SkiesHigh: 34

Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly (Wind Chill: Single Digits)

Low: 15

Wind: NNW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 31

MONDAY: AM Mix Chance, Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

