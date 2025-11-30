Southeast Wisconsin weather: Snow winds down, wind picks up

Many of us were walloped with heavy snow, which at times was enhanced by Lake Michigan. If you saw lightning and heard thunder very early this morning, that was a batch of thundersnow that worked its way through. The heavy snow band is moving south and out of the area. The main issue for the rest of today will be the blustery northwest wind, gusting up to 30 mph. Those gusts could create some blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s today.

If you can clear the snow during the day, try to do so because temperatures will drop quite cold tonight, with lows in the low teens by the lake and upper single digits inland.

Monday starts off fair, but a minor, light snow event will move through parts of the area late Monday afternoon into Monday night. We may see 1 inch or less from this system, so it will be quite minor. Highs Monday will be in the mid-20s.

There’s another small chance of light snow Wednesday into Wednesday night, and that is when we get a blast of arctic air Wednesday night into Thursday, with lows in the single digits and highs only in the teens.

TODAY: Blustery, with any morning snow shower or flurry tapering off

and some blowing snow in some areas.

High: 34

Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Colder with a few clouds.

Low: 12.

Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some light afternoon snow developing

and continuing into parts of the night. Accumulation of 1" or less.

High: 28.

Wind: SW 3-8 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 25.

WEDS: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow.

High: 33.

THURS: Mostly sunny and colder.

High: 18.

