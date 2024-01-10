Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: snow stops for now, but more possible tonight, Friday

We'll see mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 30's. More snow is possible tonight as well as Friday night.
and last updated 2024-01-10 06:47:59-05

The rain and snow mess has ended across southeastern Wisconsin, but we are not done for the week!

We'll see cloudy skies today with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be breezy early on, becoming lighter in the afternoon. A clipper system will move in from the west tonight bringing a band of light snow. It's a quick moving system but will bring the chance for 1-2 inches of snow. This will be a light and fluffy snow. Give yourself a few extra minutes for your commute Thursday morning.

Another system tracks our way Friday into Saturday morning. This could be another impactful system with several inches of snow possible along with very strong winds. Keep up to date with the forecast! Things will get very cold Sunday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy Early             High: 34
             Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT:    Snow Showers, About 1-2 inches
            Low: 28
            Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY:  Early AM Snow Ends, Mostly Cloudy
            High: 33

FRIDAY:     Snow Likely With Accumulation, Very Windy
            High: 33
 
SATURDAY:  Morning Snow, Windy With Blowing Snow
            High: 25

SUNDAY:   Much Colder, Flurries & Blowing Snow, Windy, Mostly Cloudy
            High: 11

