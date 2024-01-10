Southeast Wisconsin weather: snow stops for now, but more possible tonight, Friday

The rain and snow mess has ended across southeastern Wisconsin, but we are not done for the week!

We'll see cloudy skies today with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be breezy early on, becoming lighter in the afternoon. A clipper system will move in from the west tonight bringing a band of light snow. It's a quick moving system but will bring the chance for 1-2 inches of snow. This will be a light and fluffy snow. Give yourself a few extra minutes for your commute Thursday morning.

Another system tracks our way Friday into Saturday morning. This could be another impactful system with several inches of snow possible along with very strong winds. Keep up to date with the forecast! Things will get very cold Sunday into early next week.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy Early High: 34

Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Showers, About 1-2 inches

Low: 28

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Early AM Snow Ends, Mostly Cloudy

High: 33

FRIDAY: Snow Likely With Accumulation, Very Windy

High: 33



SATURDAY: Morning Snow, Windy With Blowing Snow

High: 25

SUNDAY: Much Colder, Flurries & Blowing Snow, Windy, Mostly Cloudy

High: 11

