Southeast Wisconsin weather: Snow south and a great looking weekend ahead

A quick-moving system will bring the chance for some snow today with the best chance for accumulation along and south of I-94. Look for this band of snow to move in later this morning and end by the mid afternoon hours, some rain might mix in at times. Areas near the state line could see up to 1-2 inches of snow dropping off to only a trace near I-94. There has been a slight shift north in recent models but still expecting areas north of 94 to only see a few flurries while most stay dry.

Temperatures will be above freezing for most of the day so expect most of the accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces but still could see some slippery spots in areas where the snow comes down at a decent clip.

The weekend is looking very nice for us. Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a chilly start in the 20s warming into the mid 40s by the afternoon. Sunday will be an amazing day to get outside with lots of sunshine and a high near the low 50s. Mild temperatures and an overall drier pattern is expected into the first half of next week.

FRIDAY: Snow/Mix Along & South 94, Dry North, Minor Slushy Accumulations (Highest near state line)

High: 37

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 23

Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High: 52

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High: 58

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild

High: 55

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.