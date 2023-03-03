Southeast Wisconsin weather: Snow passes to the South

Southern Wisconsin is dodging the snowfall this Friday. The latest storm track is still trending south - bringing heavy snow potential into the Chicago area.

There is still a chance to catch a few flurries as far North as Milwaukee today. There is also a chance for slight accumulations near the State Line.

0-2" is possible near & around Kenosha County/far SE Wisconsin.

Otherwise, today will be mainly cloudy with increasing winds during the afternoon. Those near the State Line could experience wind gusts of up to 30-40 mph as the system passes by.

Overnight lows drop into the 20s. Some breaks in the clouds early Saturday will fill in later in the day. There is a slight chance for a quick flurry or two across the region late in the day.

Highs will top out in the mid-40s.

Sunshine breaks back out Sunday before the next weather-maker arrives early next week. Scattered showers lift into the Badger State late Sunday night into Monday.

Wintry mix chances remain farther to the North. Highs will approach 50 degrees.

Next week is trending drier and cooler - with highs falling from the 40s into the 30s.

FRIDAY: Chance Light Snow - mainly South

Accumulations up to 2" near the State Line

High: 37

Wind: E 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 29

Wind: N 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance PM Flurry

High: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; PM Rain

High: 43

MONDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 50

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 40