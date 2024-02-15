Southeast Wisconsin weather: Snow melting sunshine and highs in upper 30s

A lot of areas have picked up some very wet and heavy snowfall with some massive snowflakes. Some rain has continued to mix in closer towards the Illinois border. The heaviest stuff is starting to wrap up this morning. With a Winter Weather Advisory until 8AM for all except Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Roadways will be snow and slush covered through the morning commute but will quickly improve with warm ground temperatures, above freezing temperatures and sunshine returning already by the late morning hours.

The melting process will begin today with sunshine all afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 30s. it will be windy for the rest of the day with gusts near 30 mph possible.

It's definitely going to feel a lot colder this weekend. From Friday into Saturday, high temperatures will struggle to get near freezing, along with low temperatures Saturday morning in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Winds will be gusty on Sunday, but highs will climb back near 40 with plenty of sunshine. A quick warm up early next week with highs well into the 40s... Back to spring-like once again!



THURSDAY: Snow/Mix Ending Early. Clearing Skies And Breezy.High: 37

Wind: SNW 10-20 mph G 30

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Chilly

Low: 23

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 32

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 39

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 43

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.