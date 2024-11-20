Southeast Wisconsin weather: Snow likely

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Wisconsin from 6am to noon Thursday. Wet snow will reduce visibility and cause slippery road conditions for the morning commute.

We're starting off in the 40s this morning as colder air is just starting to work in. A weak line of rain showers will be possible early this morning. Dry weather is expected for the middle of today with even some sunshine mixing in. Scattered rain and snow showers will develop this afternoon and evening. The best chance to see some snowflakes mixing in will be inland. This is not the main event and no major impacts or accumulations are expected with temperatures well above freezing.

Tonight and into Thursday morning we will be tracking a strengthening low-pressure system sliding down from the north over Lake Michigan. This will bring a band of precipitation starting as snow for the morning commute. With temperatures starting near freezing and snow coming down heavy enough, there will be the concern for slippery roadways for a few hours in the morning. A quick slushy 1-3 inches of snow will be possible. Very strong winds will also make things difficult with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Wind chills will also drop into the teens and 20s area wide.

Temperatures will warm into the low 40s in the afternoon switching from snow over to rain and allowing any slippery spots to quickly improve as the day goes on.

WEDNESDAY: AM Brief Shower, Mostly Cloudy, PM Sct. Rain/Snow Shower (No Impacts) High: 47

Wind: W 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Snow Shower/Flurries

Low: 32 Lake, 29 Inland

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

THURSDAY: AM Snow To PM Rain, Very Windy, 1-3 inches of wet snow

High: 41

Wind: NW 15-25 G 45 mph

W.C.: Teens & 20s

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 46

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 49

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.