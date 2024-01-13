Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin Weather: snow keeps blowing after nearly a foot overnight.

Southeast Wisconsin was pounded with snow once again, after an already active weather week. Keep the snow shovels handy: another round of flurries is possible tonight.
2024-01-13

Snow showers continue across southeastern Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Many places picked up more than a foot of snow - especially north & west of Milwaukee. Gusty northerly winds have taken hold, blowing the snow around. The National Weather Service has replaced the Winter Storm Warning & Blizzard Warning with a Winter Weather Advisory to address these conditions. Another round of light snow showers are possible late this evening and tonight. A minor accumulation is possible. Visibility may be reduced today and tonight as a result of blowing snow.

Temperatures will continue to fall as the day wears on. Northwest winds may gust upwards of 35 mph overnight - leading to sub-zero wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for early Sunday morning. "Feels Like" numbers could fall to as low as -15 in a few spots.

Arctic air moves in for the remainder of the weekend & much of next week. Single-digit highs and below-zero morning lows are expected. A few instances of spotty flurries are possible through next week.

SATURDAY:  On & Off Snow Showers; Windy With Blowing Snow. Additional 1"            High: Falling to 25 by 2pm
            Wind: NW 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT:    Additional Snow Showers; Minor Accumulation Possible
            Dangerous Wind Chills; Blustery Conditions
            Low: 2 Wind Chill: -15 to 0
            Wind: W 15-20 G 30 mph

SUNDAY:     Mostly Cloudy, Cold & Windy
            Blowing Snow Possible
            High: 6 Wind Chill: -20 to -15

MONDAY:    Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Frigid.
            High: 5 Wind Chill -20 to -10

TUESDAY:    Partly Cloudy and Bitter Cold
            High: 4 Wind Chill -25 to -15 

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Windy
            High: 14   

