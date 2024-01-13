Southeast Wisconsin Weather: snow keeps blowing after nearly a foot overnight.

Snow showers continue across southeastern Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Many places picked up more than a foot of snow - especially north & west of Milwaukee. Gusty northerly winds have taken hold, blowing the snow around. The National Weather Service has replaced the Winter Storm Warning & Blizzard Warning with a Winter Weather Advisory to address these conditions. Another round of light snow showers are possible late this evening and tonight. A minor accumulation is possible. Visibility may be reduced today and tonight as a result of blowing snow.

Temperatures will continue to fall as the day wears on. Northwest winds may gust upwards of 35 mph overnight - leading to sub-zero wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for early Sunday morning. "Feels Like" numbers could fall to as low as -15 in a few spots.

Arctic air moves in for the remainder of the weekend & much of next week. Single-digit highs and below-zero morning lows are expected. A few instances of spotty flurries are possible through next week.



SATURDAY: On & Off Snow Showers; Windy With Blowing Snow. Additional 1" High: Falling to 25 by 2pm

Wind: NW 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Additional Snow Showers; Minor Accumulation Possible

Dangerous Wind Chills; Blustery Conditions

Low: 2 Wind Chill: -15 to 0

Wind: W 15-20 G 30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cold & Windy

Blowing Snow Possible

High: 6 Wind Chill: -20 to -15

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Frigid.

High: 5 Wind Chill -20 to -10

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Bitter Cold

High: 4 Wind Chill -25 to -15

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Windy

High: 14



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.