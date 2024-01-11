Southeast Wisconsin weather: snow continues to fall across the area

Our clipper system put down a nice coating of snow this morning — very pretty with light winds, which allowed it stick to everything. The last band of snow will move out over lake Michigan by 6 or 7:00 this morning.

We'll have a calm break for most of today into tonight until a strong "panhandle hook" storm moves towards the Midwest and Great Lakes. Most of the area will experience snow, but once again we are looking at the chance for rain to mix in closer to the lake early Friday. This is once again due to water temperatures being in the upper 30s to low 40s. Everyone is expected to see snow at the intensity picks up throughout Friday afternoon into Friday night.

The worst of this system will be from the late morning hours Friday into Friday night. That's when snowfall rates will be the highest. The winds will be another factor with winds gusting near 40 to 45 mph Friday, Friday night and into Saturday. That will cause reduced visibility and blowing snow for Friday night into Saturday as temperatures drop.

Latest snowfall totals bring 7-10 inches across most of the area. But lakeside areas will see lower totals — 4-7 inches due to wetter snow and some rain mixing in. This is the area where snowfall confidence is the lowest.

Arctic air follows the snow with below zero temperatures and wind chills near 20 below Sunday into early next week!



THURSDAY: Snow Ends Early, Mostly Cloudy High: 34

Wind: WNW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Snow/Mix Near Lake Develops Early Friday AM

Low: 29

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Very Windy with Mix to Heavy Snow. Near Blizzard Conditions By Evening.

High: 35

Wind: ENE 20-30 G 45 mph

SATURDAY: Snow Early. Windy with Blowing Snow.

High: 24

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy and Very Cold.

High: 10

Wind Chill: -10 to -15

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Cold.

High: 7

Wind Chill: -10 to -20

