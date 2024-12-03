Southeast Wisconsin weather: Strong winds coming Wednesday

It's not as cold of a start as the last few days! Today's highs will get stuck close to freezing in the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies and some peaks of sunshine. There will be the chance for a few flurries north of Milwaukee this evening.

A clipper system will then pass to our north Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring increasing winds tonight into Wednesday with gusts near 35 mph. Temperatures will get closer to average in the mid to upper 30s. In the afternoon a strong cold front will approach bringing the chance for scattered snow showers. Quick bursts of snow will be possible, but only a dusting of snow will be likely.

Cold air and very strong winds will rush in behind that front with temperatures dropping fast Wednesday night. Winds will gust close to 40-45 mph pushing wind chills below zero for Thursday morning. We'll see a cold end to the work week with a weekend warm-up as temperatures get into the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly CloudyHigh: 33

Wind: WSW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Evening Flurries North, Getting Windy

Low: 27

Wind: SW 10-20 G 35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Snow Showers, Windy (Evening Temps Drop Quickly)

High: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Cold (AM Wind Chill Below Zero)

High: 26

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 30

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer

High: 40

