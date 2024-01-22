Southeast Wisconsin weather: snow and sleet passing through the area

A quick band of snow and sleet will pass through southeastern Wisconsin this morning. Only minor accumulations are possible, but a little bit of freezing drizzle could linger into this afternoon. Highs will reach into the low to mid 30s with breezy winds.

A larger surge of moisture and warm air will arrive late tonight into Tuesday. This will bring a combination of wet snow, sleet and freezing rain. A trace of up to 2" of sleet and snow is expected with a light glaze of ice possible, mainly towards the state line.

That mild air continues to pump in from the south producing a lot of rain with another system Wednesday evening into Thursday. Highs will range from the mid 30s to low 40s all week long. Overnight lows will also be very mild in the low to mid 30s.

Expect the chance for slippery roadways early this week then a lot of melting and compacting snow later in the week as temperatures stay above freezing. We also tend to see a lot of fog when warm and moist air moves over a deep snow pack.



MONDAY: Chance Snow/Freezing Drizzle, BreezyHigh: 34

Wind: SW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Mix Likely late

Low: 31

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Wintry Mix Likely, Up to 2" of Snow, Glaze of ice

High: 36

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain

High: 39

THURSDAY: Scattered Rain

High: 41

FRIDAY: Cloudy

High: 39

