Southeast Wisconsin weather: Smoky skies, afternoon storm chances

Warmer temperatures today as we quickly climb toward the 70s. A cold front will drop down from the north in the afternoon, sparking scattered showers and storms. There is a small chance for some storms to contain small hail and gusty winds.

With that front, there will be some cooler Canadian air, but it will also be filled with wildfire smoke. Air quality will be dropping for sensitive groups today into the weekend.

When rain chances will be highest today:

Other than the smoke, the weekend looks great, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected, along with hazy skies. Look for a sharp warm-up into next week, with summer-like weather and highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Hazy, Scattered PM Showers/Storms

High: 75

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy

Low: 50

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64 Lake, 73 inland

SUNDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 67 Lake, 75 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 79 Lake, 83 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Breezy, Storm Ch. Late

High: 81 Lake, 85 Inland

