An overnight wintry mix is wrapping up this morning and just a little bit of drizzle is possible through sunrise. A couple inches of snow fell northwest of Milwaukee, while locations south of Milwaukee only picked up a slushy minor accumulation. Much of the snow should melt today with temperatures climbing into the 40s and some afternoon sun.

Another round of snow and a wintry mix is likely late tomorrow. A few inches of snow is possible, especially northwest of Milwaukee again. We're also watching a potential storm system for the upcoming New Year's Weekend. The overall weather pattern is definitely starting to look much more active and winter-like.

Check The Interactive Radar



TODAY: Drizzle Early. Decreasing Clouds. Breezy & Mild

High: 44

Wind: SE to W 15 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Low: 27

Wind: W to N 15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Snow/Wintry Mix Late. 1-3" Accumulation

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 32

THURSDAY: Ch. Snow Early. Partly Cloudy

High: 30

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 32

