Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Melting snow with highs in the 40s on Monday

items.[0].videoTitle
Much of the snow should melt today with temperatures climbing into the 40s and some afternoon sun.
and last updated 2021-12-27 14:10:24-05

An overnight wintry mix is wrapping up this morning and just a little bit of drizzle is possible through sunrise. A couple inches of snow fell northwest of Milwaukee, while locations south of Milwaukee only picked up a slushy minor accumulation. Much of the snow should melt today with temperatures climbing into the 40s and some afternoon sun.

Another round of snow and a wintry mix is likely late tomorrow. A few inches of snow is possible, especially northwest of Milwaukee again. We're also watching a potential storm system for the upcoming New Year's Weekend. The overall weather pattern is definitely starting to look much more active and winter-like.

Check The Interactive Radar

TODAY: Drizzle Early. Decreasing Clouds. Breezy & Mild
High: 44
Wind: SE to W 15 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mostly Cloudy and Breezy
Low: 27
Wind: W to N 15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Snow/Wintry Mix Late. 1-3" Accumulation
High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 32

THURSDAY: Ch. Snow Early. Partly Cloudy
High: 30

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 32

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.