Southeast Wisconsin weather: Slight risk for severe thunderstorms Monday

A storm system will move through Monday bringing rain and thunderstorms, a few of which could be severe.

The biggest threat will be for gusty winds 58+ mph, but 1" diameter hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

The threat will mainly be late in the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy ahead of the rain, with strong south-southeasterly winds 5-15 G25 mph, bumping temperatures into the mid-70s.

Showers will wrap up Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cooler and close to 70° later in the day. Another storm will bring more showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening and another Friday.

MONDAY: Afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Slight risk a few could be severe

High: 75

Wind: SSE 5-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. showers & thunderstorms

Low: 61

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: AM showers, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon

High: 70

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms late

High: 73

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Showers & thunderstorms

High: 66

