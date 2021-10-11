Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Slight risk for severe thunderstorms Monday

A storm system will move through Monday bringing rain and thunderstorms, a few of which could be severe.
and last updated 2021-10-11 06:11:34-04

The biggest threat will be for gusty winds 58+ mph, but 1" diameter hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

The threat will mainly be late in the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy ahead of the rain, with strong south-southeasterly winds 5-15 G25 mph, bumping temperatures into the mid-70s.

Showers will wrap up Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cooler and close to 70° later in the day. Another storm will bring more showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening and another Friday.

MONDAY: Afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Slight risk a few could be severe
High: 75
Wind: SSE 5-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. showers & thunderstorms
Low: 61
Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: AM showers, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon
High: 70
Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Showers & thunderstorms late
High: 73
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 72
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Showers & thunderstorms
High: 66

