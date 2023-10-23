Southeast Wisconsin weather: Slight chance of showers or a storm, partly cloudy

Southerly winds bring in more warmth & moisture this week - leading to more active weather in southern Wisconsin. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have fired up over much of Iowa. Remnants of this activity have drifted into Wisconsin. A few scattered showers are possible today - especially NW of Milwaukee. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. Highs rise to near 60-degrees with southerly winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

Clouds remain overhead tonight along with a slight chance for additional rainfall. A cluster of showers/storms is expected to fire up at the nose of a low-level jet first thing Tuesday. The exact placement of this cluster of rain is trending far North of Milwaukee. But we'll hold a slight chance for rain early Tuesday for areas North of I-94. Most of Tuesday appears dry as gusty southerly winds continue. Highs will jump into the mid & upper 70s. Periods of sunshine could warm highs a few more degrees.

By Wednesday & Thursday, rain chances expand across much of the region. More persistent rain is expected both days, but there is likely more dry time on Wednesday. Highs remain in the upper 60s given the showers and cloud cover. The unsettled pattern begins to break by the weekend as a frontal boundary drops southward. Much cooler air filters in for the weekend - with highs returning into the 50s. The cool weather is expected to last into next week.



MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers/Storm; Partly CloudyHigh: 60

Wind: S 5-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

Low: 55

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Breezy; Slight Chance AM Shower.

High: 75

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers, Breezy & Mostly Cloudy

High: 68

THURSDAY: Rainy & Breezy

High: 68

FRIDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 68

