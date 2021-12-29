Some patchy fog and dense fog Wednesday morning, clearing by 6 a.m. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 20s around sunrise, leading to patchy ice and black ice across the area, especially along bridges and untreated roads.
Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. A quick moving band of snow Wednesday night will bring a quick half an inch for some spots. Otherwise skies will be clouds with lows in the low 20s towards the lakefront and upper teens inland.
Thursday and Friday will be quiet and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Our next winter storm moves in Saturday and will likely bring quite a few inches of snow across the area. The track of the storm will be important in determining snow totals, but have addition plans in place if traveling on New Year's Day.
WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy
High: 27
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Light snow early. Cloudy
Low: 22
Wind: N 5 mph
THURSDAY: Partly sunny
High: 35
Wind: ESE 5 mph
FRIDAY: Partly sunny
High: 38
Wind: N 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Snow. Breezy
High: 30
Wind: N 20-25 G30 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 15
Wind: NW 5-15 mph