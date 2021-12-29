Some patchy fog and dense fog Wednesday morning, clearing by 6 a.m. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 20s around sunrise, leading to patchy ice and black ice across the area, especially along bridges and untreated roads.

Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. A quick moving band of snow Wednesday night will bring a quick half an inch for some spots. Otherwise skies will be clouds with lows in the low 20s towards the lakefront and upper teens inland.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our next winter storm moves in Saturday and will likely bring quite a few inches of snow across the area. The track of the storm will be important in determining snow totals, but have addition plans in place if traveling on New Year's Day.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy

High: 27

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Light snow early. Cloudy

Low: 22

Wind: N 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny

High: 35

Wind: ESE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 38

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Snow. Breezy

High: 30

Wind: N 20-25 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 15

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

